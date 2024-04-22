All-New 2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Sporting bold shapes and undeniable style that would be as at home in a sneakerhead's collection as in their driveway, Nissan unboxed the all-new 2025 Kicks with an interactive experience in Brooklyn, at the opening rounds of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center.

Advanced technology and value

The 2025 Nissan Kicks features even more available technology and capability to enhance owners' lives, all wrapped up inside an unmistakably bold new design. As Nissan reshapes expectations across vehicle segments, Kicks outperforms competitors with best-in-class standard ground clearance and best-in-class standard cargo space.

The addition of available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, a first for Kicks, gives customers more confidence on the road in clear or inclement weather. Kicks also features a new 2.0-liter inline-four engine that delivers more power and more torque, plus a more responsive Xtronic transmission.

Expressive style

Like the boldly shaped and brightly colored sneakers seen on the court at Barclays Center, Kicks is designed to stand out. It boasts a strong, wide stance and abundant thoughtful details.

Kicks has an equally modern look inside, highlighted by available dual 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2025 Kicks is larger on the outside and roomier inside, with generous cargo space. And a new available power panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of sunlight, enhancing the spacious interior feel.

Confident driving

Every Kicks includes standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 for added driver reassurance. To keep things connected, it features the convenience of available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, up to four USB Type-C ports and available wireless charging.

Available ProPILOT Assist combines steering assistance with Intelligent Cruise Control to help drivers stay centered within their lane. Did someone say road trip?

It adds up to a compelling package that's set to make an impression at Nissan dealers late this summer in the U.S. and Canada with the sneaker-inspired model driving heavy foot traffic.