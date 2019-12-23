Maruti Ertiga sales cross 500,000 units since launch

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it sold over 500,000 units of the Ertiga since its launch in 2012. The Ertiga has emerged as India's best-selling urban MPV.

The first-gen Maruti Ertiga garnered immense success and clocked 4,18,128 unit sales in its 7-year lifecycle. It was replaced by the second-gen Maruti Ertiga with a new design, premium interiors, updated technology and powerful new engine options in November 2018. Based on the Suzuki’s fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new model also features an array of new standard safety bits such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors.

Save for the wheelbase (2,740 mm), the second-gen Maruti Ertiga is bigger in every dimension when compared to the previous-gen model. With a length, width and height of 4,395 mm, 1,690 mm and 1,735 mm respectively, it is 99 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 5 mm taller.

The latest Maruti Ertiga is now the only MPV in the market which is available in a variety of fuel options including petrol, diesel and segment-exclusive, factory-fitted CNG. The petrol engine is the 104.5 PS/138 Nm K15B 1.5L unit featuring dual-battery mild-hybrid system. The diesel is the 85 PS/225 NM E15A 1.5L unit. The factory-fitted CNG engine is a bi-fuel variant of the petrol engine and is offered with a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine which delivers 77 kW (104.69 PS) and 138 Nm running on petrol and 68 kW (92.45 PS) and 122 Nm in the CNG mode.

Maruti Suzuki claims that nearly 28% Ertiga customers are repeat buyers.

In recent developments, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch BS-VI 1.5L diesel models in 2021.