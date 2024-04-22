Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched in India

The Toyota Fortuner needs no introduction, and to celebrate the success of this most admired SUV, the company has launched the Leader Edition of the Fortuner in the Indian market. Building upon its renowned features, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition brings a distinctive design with many add-on features.

The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition stands out with its commanding presence, accentuated by varied style elements. Featuring a dynamic front and rear bumper spoiler, this vehicle exudes an aura of boldness and sophistication, reflecting the true essence of leadership. One of the key highlights of the new SUV is its prominent dual-tone exterior, available in a palette of ‘black, white, and clarity’. This unique combination not only enhances the exterior appeal but also underscores its premium craftsmanship.

The interior boasts dual-tone seats that offer unmatched comfort and elegance, elevating the driving experience to new heights. With every detail meticulously curated, from the plush upholstery to the ergonomic design, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition makes every journey, filled with awesomeness.

In addition to its perfect styling, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is equipped with an array of advanced features designed to enhance convenience, safety, and connectivity. From a wireless charger and TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) to auto-folding mirrors, this vehicle is aimed at fulfilling the diverse needs of aspiring customers.

Moreover, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes with black alloy wheels that make a bold statement with every turn. These wheels not only enhance the vehicle's aesthetics but also reinforces its status as a true leader on the road. Certain accessories developed by TTIPL will be installed by authorised dealers, including rear and front bumper spoilers, to enhance the exterior appeal of the vehicle.