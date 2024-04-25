First-Ever All-Electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched in India

The first-ever BMW i5 was launched in India today and will be available as an exclusive BMW M Performance model, BMW i5 M60 xDrive. This all-electric sporty executive sedan leads with elegant presence, innovative technology, and dynamic performance. As a performance model from BMW M GmbH, the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes as standard with specific exterior features that also visually underline its outstanding sport potential.

The exterior of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is designed to be as innovative as you. The Illuminated BMW kidney grille sets the scene with its unique radiance. Stylistically inspired by the so-called "Sharknose" and projecting far forward, the BMW kidney grille functions as the visual centre of the vehicle front. The range of functions of the standard Adaptive LED Headlights includes the cornering light and the Matrix High Beam including the glare-free High Beam Assist BMW Selective Beam. In addition, blue design elements below the LED units stage the light sources impressively.

Generous space, modern functionality, a high level of acoustic comfort as well as high-quality, precisely processed materials, fine workmanship and advanced digital services characterise the ambience in its interior. In the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, the emotional performance experience is supported by M specific displays on the BMW Curved Display. The bands of the main displays and associated design elements in the instrument cluster appear in a platinum silver finish. The typography and graphics are based on the display in the cockpit of high performance cars from BMW M GmbH.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines a particularly powerful electric drive with hallmark M performance characteristics. Two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles, in which the electric motor, power electronics and transmission are very compactly combined in a common housing, form an electric all-wheel drive system that enables the BMW i5 M60 xDrive to deliver fascinating dynamic performance. The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr. It produces an output of 601 hp and a maximum torque of 795 Nm. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive has a range of up to 516 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is now at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model. It is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,19,50,000.