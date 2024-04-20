2025 Toyota Camry Gets New Looks, Tech And Comes in AWD Too

The new 2025 Toyota Camry continues to build on its success by going exclusively hybrid and combining an athletic exterior style, a new interior design and impressive technology features.

The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and 232 HP on Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) equipped models. The Toyota Camry also has great fuel efficiency with a manufacturer-estimated combined 51 MPG rating on the LE FWD grade.

The Toyota Camry, for the first time on a hybrid, offers available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) across all four grades: LE, SE, XLE and XSE. With a dedicated rear electric motor, the AWD system supplies power to the rear wheels for additional traction when needed, either in adverse weather conditions, accelerating from a stop or during dynamic driving around curves.

For the 2025 model, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster comes standard on LE and SE models, while a standard 12.3-in fully digital gauge cluster can be found in the XLE and XSE grades. The XLE and XSE grades also come with an available 10-inch Head-Up Display to allow drivers to check their speed, see warning indicators, and turn-by-turn navigation while also paying attention to the road ahead.

With an active available Drive Connect trial or subscription, Camry drivers can also interact with the system through touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will also be available.

Exterior color options include newly available Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal that will join Camry favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue. The XSE grade adds an available two-tone look with Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red paired with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.