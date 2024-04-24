1 Million Daimler Freightliner Cascadia Heavy-Duty Trucks!

Daimler Truck celebrates the significant milestone of the 1 millionth produced Freightliner Cascadia heavy-duty truck. The best-selling Cascadia is the first Class 8 truck in North America which has reached this seven-figure mark.

The Freightliner Cascadia is the market-leading Class 8 commercial truck through continuous innovations designed for driver comfort, increased safety and reduced fuel consumption. Since its introduction in 2007, the Cascadia has improved its fuel efficiency by more than 35 percent.

The Cascadia continues to be a trailblazer for innovative features in the industry. As an example, the Cascadia is serving as the vehicle base for the SuperTruck initiative, the multi-year co-funded project by the Department of Energy (DOE) that investigates next-generation technologies for heavy-duty commercial trucks and potential product integration into series production trucks. The battery electric Freightliner eCascadia, which launched in 2022, has today driven over 6 million miles with customers across more than 50 fleets in the U.S.

And looking even further into the future, Daimler Truck North America (“DTNA”) also designed an autonomous-ready Cascadia with redundant safety features, which include braking and steering for a truck tailor-made for autonomous driving functionalities and prepared for the integration of any virtual driver. Currently, the autonomous-ready Cascadia is being tested as a self-driving truck in real-world operations by Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of DTNA since 2019, setting standards for safety on the road.