Suzuki Access 125 Hits 60 Lakh Production Milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has proudly rolled out 60 lakh units of its flagship scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. This remarkable milestone underscores the scooter's immense popularity and trust among Indian riders.

Launched in 2006, the Suzuki Access 125 was the first 125cc scooter in India. With its powerful engine, advanced features, and excellent fuel efficiency, it has become a reliable choice for millions of families.

Key highlights of the scooter include Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology, fuel injection, and an Eco Assist Illuminator. Practical features like a spacious 22.3-liter under-seat storage, Easy Start System, and a wide floorboard add to its appeal.

Engineered for comfort and safety, the lightweight design, high ground clearance, front steel fender, central locking system, and combined braking system ensure a smooth and secure ride. The Access 125 continues to set benchmarks in the Indian scooter market.