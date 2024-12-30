Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hits 3 Million Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India has reached a remarkable milestone, producing over 3 million units of the Dzire in just under 17 years. Introduced in 2008, this popular sedan has evolved through four generations, with the latest model debuting in November 2024.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Their feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations. The latest Dzire, launched last month, exemplifies this commitment, setting a new benchmark with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Over the years, Dzire has significantly contributed to our sales, making us the sedan segment leader for 16 consecutive years*. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team members and value chain partners for their hard work and commitment.”

The Dzire achieved its first million units by April 2015, followed by 2 million in June 2019. It joins Maruti Suzuki’s elite club of models surpassing 3 million units, alongside the Alto, Swift, and WagonR.

Beyond its domestic success, the Dzire has cemented its place in international markets, with 2.6 lakh units exported to 48 countries, including regions like Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. In FY 2023-24, it was Maruti Suzuki’s second-highest exported model.