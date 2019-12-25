Top 5 upcoming modern motorcycles to be priced under INR 2 lakh: From Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 to Aprilia GPR 250

India is going to witness a slew of premium motorcycle launches in 2020. In addition to classic ones like Royal Enfields and Jawas, many of these will be modern ones, including those from brands like Husqvarna, Aprilia and KTM. Here are the top 5 upcoming modern motorcycles that will be launched with a retail price of under INR 2 lakh in 2020.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 200

Husqvarna may have been quiet about the Svartpilen 200, but the motorcycle is sure set to send the sales charts blazing. Yes, the 200 may seem a puny little engine in comparison to the 250, but the affordability is a major ace hidden up the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200’s sleeves.

In terms of design, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 has almost the same styling cues as the Svartpilen 250 showcased at India Bike Week 2019. The circular LED headlamp and digital instrumentation exude a neo-retro charm. The motorcycle bears a bare-bones, minimalistic design philosophy with sharp lines, something previously unseen in the Indian motorcycle market.

Powering the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill which does duty in the KTM Duke 200. The BS-IV version of this engine produces 25.8 PS of power and 19.5 Nm of torque. The Svartpilen 200 will employ its BS-VI version and likely have similar output figures. Like the old engine, the upgraded engine will be linked to a 6-speed unit. The motorcycle has a 145 mm ground clearance and its alloy wheels are shod with knobby tyres (possibly MRF).

The suspension system includes an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes include discs at both ends and a dual-channel ABS. Also, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 gets an underbelly exhaust instead of a side-mounted canister seen in the quarter-litre version.

The Svartpilen 200 will be launched in the third quarter of 2020 (July-September 2020) with a price tag around INR 1.7-1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki is expected to introduce a new quarter-litre motorcycle at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. This motorcycle will be tracing its origins from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 for the cycle parts, but the design will be sourced from the Intruder 155. The latter is one of the most absurd-looking motorcycles available in the country.

The Suzuki Intruder 250 will be shod with a conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking system will include discs at both ends with a dual-channel ABS. Besides that, the biggest USP of the Suzuki Interceptor 250 will be the combination of a relaxed riding posture and butter-smooth powertrain.

Powering the Suzuki Intruder 250 will be a 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, this engine should produce 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. Hopefully, Suzuki will offer a bigger fuel tank in the Interceptor 250. LED headlamp, digital instrumentation and Suzuki Easy Start System will be among the key features.

We expect the Suzuki Intruder 250 to be priced at around INR 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM Adventure 250

While enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the 390 Adventure, the KTM 250 Adventure has emerged as the surprise return gift of KTM’s party. The motorcycle will borrow design elements from the 390 Adventure, however, it will miss out on an LED headlamp. Instead, it is fitted with a conventional halogen headlamp.

The KTM 250 Adventure's suspension setup includes a 43 mm upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Unlike the KTM 390 Adventure, will not get an adjustable front suspension. Besides that, it will also miss out on traction control and smartphone connectivity. This bike will have a long-travel suspension, TFT instrumentation and a large 14.5-litre fuel tank. Its seat height will be on the higher side at 858 mm.

Brakes will include a large 320 mm disc at the front and a single 230 mm unit at the rear. Switchable ABS will be standard. The powertrain will be the 248.8 cc mill producing 29.5 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. The KTM 250 Adventure will be launched in India around August 2020 with a price tag ranging between INR 1.8-1.9 lakh (both ex-showroom).

TVS Zeppelin

The Zeppelin will be TVS’ answer to the Bajaj Avenger. Showcased at Auto Expo 2018 in concept form, the TVS Zeppelin 200 in production form is expected to bear similar muscular design cues. The concept motorcycle was shod with a golden upside-down fork up front, similar to the unit of the RR310.

The production TVS Zeppelin will pack features like an LED headlamp, disc brakes and possibly a TFT console. However, features like Bi-key, belt drive and 1.2 kW regenerative assist motor may not be on offer. Besides that, the HD action camera integrated into the headlamp will not be offered to further save costs.

Powering the concept motorcycle was a 220 cc single-cylinder engine with an integrated starter generator. The production version may mount the 200 cc mill of the Apache RTR 200 4V. We expect the TVS Zeppelin to be launched around March 2020 with a sticker price ranging between INR 1.2-1.5 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Also Read: 5 motorcycles from Auto Expo 2018 we want to be launched in India

Aprilia GPR 250

Piaggio, Aprilia's parent company, is expected to launch two new products at Auto Expo 2020. At least one of these will be a quarter-litre motorcycle, possibly the Aprilia GPR 250. Unveiled first in China in September 2019, the Aprilia GPR 250 traces its design elements to the Aprilia RSV4. The 250 cc fully-faired motorcycle will hopefully be offered with a MotoGP livery and an Aprilia RSV4-inspired paint scheme.

The Aprilia GPR 250 is reportedly powered by the same 249.2 cc single-cylinder mill as the CFMoto 250NK. Output figures of 26.5 PS and 22 Nm may not excite you, but the low kerb weight of 150 kg has us sitting on the edge of our seats, waiting for a chance to ride one. The feature list will include an upside-down front fork, disc brakes and semi-digital instrumentation.

We expect the Indian-spec Aprilia GPR 250 to be tuned slightly towards the aggressive side. It should cos around INR 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Best performance beginner bikes for new riders