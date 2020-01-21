KTM 390 Duke to gain quick-shifter with BS-VI upgrade - Report

KTM launched the 390 Adventure in India yesterday, and now, it's working on upgrading the 390 Duke to BS-VI. According to a new report, the company will introduce a quick-shifter in the naked roadster with this upgrade.

The report says that quick-shifter be a standard feature on the BS-VI KTM 390 Duke, which will be launched by the end of this month.

The KTM 390 Duke will retain its design and equipment post the BS-VI upgrade. Thus, the motorcycle will continue to use full LED lighting and colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. It will be interesting to see if KTM adds the turn-by-turn navigation function to the 390 Duke. Shock absorption tasks will be handled by inverted telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the front and the back respectively.

KTM has announced the performance numbers of the 390 Adventure, which is already compatible with the BS-VI emission norms. The same motor will also power the 390 Duke. Thus, the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine on the BS-VI 390 Duke will deliver 43 hp of peak power and 37 Nm of maximum torque.

The anchoring tasks will be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rotor at the back. The safety net will comprise dual-channel ABS (switchable). It will be interesting to see if KTM adds the traction control system to the 390 Adventure.

The BS-VI upgrade will push the price of the 390 Duke higher from current INR 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In more updates, KTM dealers in India have updated the showrooms to accommodate the Husqvarna products. The Swedish brand will commence its India business with the launch of the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 in February 2020.

