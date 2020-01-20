KTM 790 Duke available with up to INR 1 lakh discount

As part of the New Year offer, KTM is offering the 790 Duke at a discount of up to INR 1 lakh for a limited period. The highest displacement KTM motorcycle in the Indian market was launched at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 8,63,945*.

The KTM 790 Duke is currently available in just nine cities – Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, Surat, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Indian arm of the Austrian two-wheeler brand will increase the availability of the roadster segment motorcycle to over 30 cities by April 2020. The next phase will bring the BS-VI compliant variant to our market.

Apart from the limited period discount, buyers can also benefit from KTM_UPSHIFT program that offers flexible finance schemes. Do note that the KTM 790 Duke available on discount is the BS-IV variant of the roadster motorcycle. The 799 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC engine is tuned to deliver 105 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 87 Nm. The feature list comprises full-LED lighting, full-colour TFT instrument console and a comprehensive electronic package.

The safety net on the motorcycle includes four riding modes (Sport, Street, Rain and Track), traction control, switchable ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and Motor Slip Regulation (MSR). The six-speed gearbox benefits from a PASC slip-assist clutch and comes with a Quickshifter+ (up and downshifts) as standard. Unlike the 390 Duke, the 790 Duke does not get Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The feature is available as an option via Power Parts.

The hardware specifications comprise non-adjustable front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking department includes dual discs at the front and a single rotor at the back – both grabbed by J.Juan sourced callipers. While the suspension and braking set up on the 790 Duke is relatively basic, the Austrian brand has given a premium hardware configuration to the 890 Duke. The motorcycle made debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. That version, however, is not likely to come to the Indian market any time soon.

In other updates, KTM India is preparing to launch the 390 Adventure in the Indian market, and the new adventurer tourer will be available to purchase from this month.

*Ex-showroom Delhi