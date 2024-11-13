Meet the 79-Year-Old Grandma Dominating Burnout Contests in Her Classic Cadillac

Annie Koehler isn’t your average grandma—she’s a 79-year-old burnout contest winner with a love for smoky skids in her 1957 Cadillac. Dubbed "Hot Rod Annie," she discovered her passion for burnouts later in life and has been winning contests with her classic Caddy, built by her son, Jamie Hutchins, who owns an engine shop in Illinois.

Koehler’s Cadillac boasts a naturally aspirated 496-cubic-inch big-block Chevy V8, delivering raw, old-school power. She’s taken her Caddy on a 4,200-mile road trip, entered burnout contests across states, and even gained a fan base at events like the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival and the Eville Shindig.

Beyond burnouts, Annie has lived a vibrant life—driving semi-trucks, playing music in Nashville, and even publishing a children’s book. Now, she’s all about having fun and entertaining her growing YouTube audience with burnout videos. Annie’s story is a reminder that it’s never too late to dive into a passion and have some serious, tire-shredding fun.