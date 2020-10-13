KTM 250 Adventure India launch is just around the corner - Report

KTM has been testing the new 250 Adventure for quite some time now. Earlier spy shots suggested that the bike is in its final stages of testing. Then came speculations that advised KTM would launch its new quarter-litre dual-sport motorcycle in India this month. Well, now it seems that it will.

As per the latest reports, the KTM 250 Adventure India launch is just around the corner and the company is likely to make an official announcement very soon. Supporting this fact is a leaked image from the motorcycle’s launch presentation.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will look identical to its elder sibling, however, the Austrian brand will use the halogen headlamp setup from the old 250 Duke to give the 390 Adventure some exclusivity. The good news is that the new 250 Adventure will feature a proper TFT instrument cluster that should be welcomed by the enthusiasts with open arms.

When it comes to the engine, powering the 250 Adventure will be the same 250cc single-cylinder motor that we have seen in the quarter-litre Duke. In fact, this engine is also used in the Bajaj Dominar 250 as well as the Husqvarna 250 Twins. It is tuned to produce 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: KTM RC 390 gets a new colour option called Metallic Silver

The underpinnings of the upcoming 250 Adventure will be similar to that of the 390 Adventure. So we will have the same set of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for handling the suspension duties. The braking will come from disc brakes at both the ends accompanied by a switchable dual-channel ABS.

As for the pricing, it is being anticipated that the KTM 250 Adventure would have a sticker price of around INR 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) which will make it about INR 64,000 less expensive than the 390 Adventure and INR 35,000 costlier than the 250 Duke.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: zigwheels.com]