KTM RC 390 gets a new colour option called Metallic Silver

KTM has introduced a brand-new colour option for the RC 390. The range-topping motorcycle in the company’s RC series in India is now available in a fresh Metallic Silver paint scheme.

The KTM RC 390 Metallic Silver colour features a very unique look which should be appreciated by the enthusiasts. While the bodywork comes with the new metallic silver shade, the trellis frame and alloy wheels are finished in orange. KTM has also added subtle white, orange, and black graphics on the fairing of the motorcycle.

The new Metallic Silver colour of the KTM RC 390 certainly boosts the motorcycle’s style quotient. Also, the fact that the company is charging nothing extra for this attractive paint scheme should lure in more buyers. The new KTM RC 390 Metallic Silver colour option costs INR 2,53,184 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be sold alongside the old Ceramic White paint choice.

Speaking at the launch of the new colour of the KTM RC 390, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said:

The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with their technology and form inspired by the MotoGP racing machine - the KTM RC16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM’s portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options. The new colour has been carefully selected to complement the existing one. It will further enhance the bike’s appeal amongst the young and ambitious biking enthusiasts.

Apart from adding the new colour, KTM has made no other changes in the RC 390. The fully-faired motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 373.3cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 43.5 PS of maximum power and 36 Nm of peak torque. To provide adequate stopping power, the RC 390 is equipped with a large 320mm front disc which is aided by a dual-channel ABS.

