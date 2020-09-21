KTM 250 Adventure could be launched in India next month

The KTM 250 Adventure could soon be accompanying its elder sibling, the 390 Adventure, in the Indian market. The Austrian brand has been testing the 250cc ADV for quite some time now and the latest speculations suggest that the company could finally launch the new motorcycle in India next month.

While KTM has not given an official statement on the same, considering that the upcoming festive season could help the company boost its sales in the country, chances of getting the KTM 250 Adventure out in the market are high. Also, since the 390 Adventure has been successfully able to create a fan base of its own, the quarter-litre ADV is likely to do the same as the demand for affordable dual-sport motorcycles in the nation is increasing.

Undoubtedly, the new KTM 250 Adventure will be based on the KTM 250 Duke. This means that it will borrow the 250cc, single-cylinder engine of the quarter-litre Duke which is BS6-compliant and produces a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Other hardware like the suspension set up as well as the braking system will also remain the same.

As far as the styling of the 250 Adventure is concerned, that will be similar to that of the 390 Adventure. However, KTM is likely to use a halogen headlamp instead of a full-LED unit to keep the cost of the motorcycle in check. We could also get to see a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

KTM is also expected to provide a bunch of optional touring accessories with the upcoming 250 Adventure. These accessories would include a set of hard case panniers and top box. All the luggage options would feature a zip lock mechanism. Since the 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure share several parts and components, the new luggage options are likely to be a direct fit for the more powerful ADV as well.

The new KTM 250 Adventure would be a good option for people who are looking to buy an ADV that is not just light in weight but also lighter on the pocket. Are you excited about the new KTM?

