KTM 250 Adventure to have old 250 Duke’s halogen headlight - IAB Report

There have been multiple sightings of the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure in India. In fact, one of the previous prototypes of the quarter-litre ADV that was spied had various mounted accessories. While the spy shots that we have seen so far have revealed many details of the forthcoming motorcycle, we were still unsure whether KTM will use a full-LED headlight or a regular halogen unit in the 250 Adventure. Well, now we are.

The KTM 250 Adventure is based on the 250 Duke. The latter has recently received a facelift in which KTM has replaced its halogen headlight with the full-LED unit from the 390 Duke. This led us to believe that the Austrian company could follow the same steps for the upcoming 250 Adventure and use the 390 Adventure’s full-LED headlamp. However, thanks to the latest spy shot, that’s not going to be the case.

As it can be seen in this spy picture, the new KTM 250 Adventure will be equipped with a conventional halogen headlight; the same unit that we have seen in the old KTM 250 Duke. Along with that, it will also have the same set of LED DRLs. Now, while this will certainly help to differentiate between the 250 and 390 Adventure and keep the cost of the motorcycle low, some people may find it unfair.

Which 250 Adventure would you prefer - the one with a full-LED headlight or with a halogen headlight? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: 2020 KTM 250 Duke detailed in a walkaround video

As far as the engine is concerned, the KTM 250 Adventure will use the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that is being used in the BS6 KTM 250 Duke. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.