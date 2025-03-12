KTM 390 Duke Now Gets Cruise Control and New Ebony Black Color

KTM has introduced cruise control as a standard feature on the 2025 KTM 390 Duke, enhancing its long-distance touring capability. Alongside this update, the streetfighter is now available in a sleek Ebony Black color, joining the existing Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue options. Despite these upgrades, the price remains unchanged at ₹2.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making high-performance motorcycling more accessible.

Cruise Control: A Game Changer for Highway Rides

The new cruise control system allows riders to maintain a set speed without throttle input, improving comfort on long rides. The system, controlled via the left handlebar switches, integrates with the TFT display and uses ABS hardware and engine management for enhanced efficiency.

KTM 390 Duke: The Ultimate Corner Rocket

Renowned for its sharp handling and aggressive performance, the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke continues to dominate the segment with its fully adjustable suspension, lightweight chassis, and cutting-edge rider aids.

Key Features:

Fully Adjustable Suspension (Compression & Rebound at the front, Rebound & Pre-load at the rear)

399cc LC4c Engine (46 PS, 39 Nm)

Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) with Ride Modes: Street & Rain

3D IMU-Enabled Cornering Traction Control

Launch Control & Quickshifter+

Cornering ABS & Supermoto ABS

Track Screen with Racing Telemetry

With its latest upgrades, the KTM 390 Duke solidifies its position as the most feature-packed streetfighter in its class.