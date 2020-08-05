2020 KTM 250 Duke with LED headlight launched, costs INR 2.09 lakh

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke with new LED headlight borrowed from its elder sibling, the 390 Duke, was spotted last month. Now, the Austrian company has launched the updated model of the quarter-litre naked motorcycle in our country for INR 2,09,280* which makes it INR 3,968 costlier than the outgoing version.

The inclusion of the LED headlight has enhanced the front look of the KTM 250 Duke. Earlier, the 250cc motorbike used to come with a halogen headlight that was accompanied by a couple of LED DRLs. While this set up was also appreciated by many enthusiasts, the performance and visual appeal of the new full-LED headlamp is much better. Now, it would be a bit difficult to differentiate between the new 250 Duke and 390 Duke, especially from the front.

Apart from the addition of the LED headlamp, KTM has also included the Supermoto ABS mode as standard in the new 250 Duke. No other changes have been implemented. Features such as USD front forks, rear monoshock, sculpted fuel tank with extended shrouds, single-piece handlebar, split seats and rear grab rail, LED taillight and turn signals, 300mm front and 230mm rear disc couple to a dual-channel ABS, and belly pan remain untouched. The 2020 KTM 250 Duke continues to sport the full-digital instrument cluster from before. It is quite an informative display but not as thorough as that of the 390 Duke. It also misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.

As for the engine, the 2020 KTM 250 Duke is powered by the familiar 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: KTM introduces several limited-period offers on its entire product line-up

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke is available in two colour choices - Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic.

In other news, KTM has announced special finance schemes and exchange offers for the 390 Adventure to make the Austrian ADV much more accessible for its Indian audience.