KTM 250 Adventure spotted testing in India, could launch soon

The KTM 250 Adventure has been spied testing in India. The quarter-litre dual-sport motorcycle could be launched in our country soon.

As of now, the KTM 390 Adventure is the only ADV available in the Austrian company’s Indian product line-up. It was introduced in the country earlier this year and so far, has attained good sales figures. While the 390 Adventure is indeed a great motorcycle for the price, at INR 3,04,110*, it is still out of reach for many enthusiasts. So, to allow its customers to have a taste of dual-sport motorcycling without burning a hole in their pockets, KTM is working on the affordable 250 Adventure, whose test mule has been recently spotted on the Indian roads.

This is not the first time that the KTM 250 Adventure has been caught testing. There had been multiple sightings of the upcoming bike’s prototypes in the past. However, the latest spy shots reveal that the motorcycle seems to be almost production-ready and is in the final stages of testing.

It can also be seen in the spy pictures that KTM will use a TFT instrument cluster in the 250 Adventure which is likely to be borrowed from the 390 Adventure. Also, the overall design and styling of the forthcoming quarter-litre dual-sport motorcycle will be similar to that of its elder sibling. The KTM 250 Duke used to have a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, however, the new 2020 model of the naked streetfighter will feature 390 Duke’s LED headlight. This leads us to believe that KTM could also use the 390 Adventure’s LED headlamp in the 250 Adventure.

As far as the KTM 250 Adventure’s engine is concerned, it will be the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that powers the BS6 250 Duke. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same engine which also powers the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250.

KTM would have launched the 250 Adventure in India earlier but perhaps the Covid-19 health crisis incurred some delay in the company’s plans. However, since the Austrian brand has now resumed testing the new ADV, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 250 Adventure in showrooms soon.

