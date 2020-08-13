2020 KTM 250 Duke detailed in a walkaround video

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke is the latest model to join the Austrian company’s Indian product line-up. It has been recently launched at INR 2.09 lakh* which makes it INR 3,968 costlier than the outgoing version. For that extra amount, KTM is providing a full-LED headlamp, that has been borrowed from the 390 Duke, and Supermoto ABS mode. The 2020 KTM 250 Duke has already started arriving at dealerships and now it has been detailed in a walkaround video.

The KTM 250 Duke was expected to get the full-LED headlamp with its BS6 update. However, that did not happen and thus, most of the enthusiasts who were eagerly waiting for the new motorcycle felt disappointed. So, perhaps, to bring a smile on the faces of those customers, KTM has now included the full-LED headlamp in the latest 250 Duke.

While the inclusion of the full-LED headlamp certainly enhances the quarter-litre motorcycle’s visual appeal, especially from the front, it might not please the current 390 Duke owners because now differentiating between the two naked KTMs will become extremely difficult.

Also, the 250 Duke owners who have recently purchased their new motorcycle would not be so happy with KTM as they will have to live with the same old halogen headlight set up. Now, whether the new LED headlamp can be retro-fitted in the old 250 Duke or not is something that we still need to see. KTM has not released any statement regarding this.

Apart from the new LED headlamp, no other visual changes have been implemented in the 2020 KTM 250 Duke. It is available in two colour choices - Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. As far as the engine is concerned, it also remains untouched. It is a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 mill comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

What are your opinions about the new 2020 KTM 250 Duke? Share with us in the comments below.

