KTM 250 Adventure with touring accessories spied testing

It was just last week when we reported about a test mule of the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure that was spotted testing in India. That prototype was wearing some camouflage but did not have any kind of accessories mounted. Now, a new spy shot has surfaced which reveals the quarter-litre motorcycle with touring accessories being tested.

Unlike the previous prototype, the new one has black and white camouflage. It also has what seems to be a set of hard case panniers, perhaps, made up of high-quality plastic. There is also a top box that could have been constructed from the same material. All three luggage options feature a zip lock mechanism. While we do not know the capacity of these storage solutions, together they should suffice the requirements for a long-distance road trip. Don’t you think so?

Since the forthcoming KTM 250 Adventure is a dual-purpose motorcycle and many enthusiasts will be using it for touring purposes, launching dedicated accessories for the task seems sensible. Also, considering that the 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure share several parts and components, the new luggage options are likely to be a direct fit for the more powerful ADV as well. We do not have any more specific details regarding KTM’s new touring accessories as of now, however, we are expecting to learn new developments in the future.

As far as the 250 Adventure is concerned, its overall design and styling will be similar to that of its elder sibling. However, whether KTM uses the full-LED headlamp of the 390 Adventure in the quarter-litre ADV or not, remains to be seen. While the inclusion of the LED headlight will certainly enhance the motorcycle’s aesthetics, the fact that it will also shoot the price of the bike up cannot be ignored.

Powering the KTM 250 Adventure will be the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that is being used in the BS6 KTM 250 Duke. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

[Source: rushlane.com]