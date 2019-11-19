Only three Jawa customers got the bike after the promised date, says Classic Legends

While Jawa motorcycles continue to command a long waiting period, Classic Legends stated at the launch of the Perak bobber that only three customers got the vehicle post the promised date. The officials also added that all three customers received compensation of INR 500 for every single day of the delayed period.

Regular readers would know that the waiting period for Jawa motorcycles – the Classic and the Forty-Two – is as long as 11 months in select states. The company has added a “Delivery Estimator” on its website that, as the name suggests, gives an estimated delivery timeline to customers who have already booked a motorcycle.

A recent report claimed that Classic Legends is taking necessary steps to address the issue. The company plans to have a more efficient production. Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Jawa Motorcycles confirmed in a recent interview that the production is more streamlined now. Thareja also added that the company has expanded its vendor network to 3,000. In comparison, the two-wheeler manufacturer had just 700 suppliers in May this year.

The company also targets to have an efficient delivery system in place. Classic Legends will take bookings for three months at a time, and clear the orders before starting the next round of reservations. As part of the booking strategy, Classic Legends will start accepting reservations for the Perak bobber from January 2020. The deliveries for the motorcycle will start in April.

Classic Legends launched its third motorcycle, the Perak bobber, on 15 November. The vehicle is priced at INR 1,94,500*. The new Perak carries a higher displacement than the Jawa Classic and the Forty-Two. The bobber uses a BS-VI compliant 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that delivers 30.4 PS/30 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 31 Nm. The same engine will reportedly power new variants of the Jawa Classic and Forty-Two.

Typical bobber-traits bring a rider-only setup to the Perak while there is no provision to add a pillion seat to the motorcycle. Classic Legends will offer several optional accessories that can be used to customize the vehicle. The list will also include performance parts, although the finer details are yet to be revealed.

*Ex-showroom Delhi prices

