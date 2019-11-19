Classic Legends remove 'Bullet' reference from Jawa Perak's promotional video

The promotional video for the new Jawa Perak gave a glimpse at what inspired the bobber-style motorcycle. The original footage took a not-so-subtle dig at the Royal Enfield Bullet. The video stated, "A BULLET (ahem) was a trivial thing to PERAK."

The Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary, however, decided to take remove that particular bit from the promotional video, stating, "Just isn’t our style." The new video replaces "A BULLET (ahem) was a trivial thing to PERAK" with "NOTHING could touch this Perak".

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Group tweeted:

Why the name Perak? Because the greatest products have great stories embedded in them. This clip’s a new edit. The old one had a (not so) subtle reference to a competitor. Put it down to our team’s over-enthusiasm. Now deleted. Just isn’t our style. We race against ourselves.

The new Jawa Perak was launched in India at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1,94,500*, which puts it between the 350 cc and 500 cc products from Royal Enfield. The liquid-cooled, DOHC layout helps the Perak have a performance advantage over the air-cooled engines on the Royal Enfield motorcycles. The BS-VI compliant 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor on the Perak delivers 30.4 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 31 Nm. In comparison, the 346 cc and 499 cc, air-cooled engines on the Royal Enfield motorcycles, currently in BS-IV guise, produce 27.57 PS/41.3 Nm and 20.07 PS/28 Nm respectively.

The hardware specifications are near identical as Jawa Perak uses telescopic front forks, semi-digital instrument console and a halogen headlight. The braking setup, too, comes at par with its rivals, and the Perak bobber uses disc brakes on both wheeler. The hardware is governed by dual-channel ABS. However, unlike its rivals, the Perak uses a mono-shock suspension at the back

Royal Enfield bikes are backed by a comprehensive dealer and service network that the brand has developed over the years. Jawa’s latest inning in the Indian market, on the other hand, is just a year old, and the Mahindra & Mahindra Group subsidiary has already placed 110 outlets across the country. In the short term, Classic Legends plans to reduce the waiting period for Jawa motorcycles through a more streamlined production setup, and by accepting bookings for just three months.

The new Perak bobber, which was launched in the Indian market on 15 November, will be available for bookings from January while the deliveries will start from April 2020.