India-bound 2021 Hyundai Tucson-based Hyundai Santa Cruz truck spied

The India-bound next-gen Hyundai Tucson (codename: Hyundai NX4) is going to spawn the first-ever Hyundai pickup truck called Hyundai Santa Cruz (codename: Hyundai NX4A OB). This pickup truck was spied on the roads during a test run recently.

The first-ever Hyundai pickup truck was previewed with a concept based on the current Hyundai Tucson called Hyundai Santa Cruz Crossover Truck Concept. That was back in January 2015, and as you can see in the spy shots here, the production version incorporates the brand’s new design language and looks completely different.

The front fascia of the production Hyundai Santa Cruz does have hints of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson, with similar large radiator grille and Composite Light setup. The ORVMs of the pickup truck have a sleeker design. While the concept version was in extended cab style, the production version has been spotted in crew cab style. The production version may be offered only as a crew cab pickup truck, as the model is going to be sold as a lifestyle product and crew cabs happen to be the most popular choice for the same.

Reports say that the Hyundai will offer the Santa Cruz with a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine linked to an 8-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive system is expected to be optional. A hybrid variant is also in the making. Production of the Hyundai Ridgeline rival will take place alongside the Santa Fe SUV and the Elantra and Sonata sedans at the company’s U.S. plant in Montgomery (Alabama), starting in 2021.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is likely to be a left-hand drive-only model. Even if there is a right-hand drive version in the making, it’s safe to assume that this model is not for India. However, the happy news for India is that the next-gen Hyundai Tucson is going to be locally manufactured, just like its American rival Jeep Compass. Hyundai has started work on upgrading its dealerships to prepare for its arrival, which we expect to happen in late-2021.

[Image Source: autopostkorea.com]