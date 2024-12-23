BYD Dolphin Becomes Latin America’s Safest Electric Hatchback

The BYD Dolphin has earned its place in automotive history by becoming the safest Chinese car in Latin America. It achieved a five-star rating in the Latin NCAP crash and safety tests, marking the first time an electric vehicle (EV) has reached this milestone in the region.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

Launched in China in 2021, the BYD Dolphin made its way to Latin America in 2023, quickly gaining popularity in markets like Brazil. Its impressive safety credentials include prior five-star ratings from Euro NCAP and Australian NCAP, making it a globally recognized model. In December, the Latin NCAP results officially declared it the safest Chinese car ever tested by the organization.

Impressive Safety Features and Scores

The tested BYD Dolphin comes with 7 airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard. Its robust construction, with 78.2% of the car body made from high-strength steel, played a significant role in its stellar performance. Key safety scores include:

Child Occupant Protection : 93.17%

: 93.17% Adult Occupant Protection : 92.6%

: 92.6% Pedestrian and VRU Safety : 85.17%

: 85.17% Pedestrian Protection: 77.03%

The car's ADAS package was rigorously tested for various scenarios, including frontal and side impacts, pedestrian protection, and features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Support Systems, and Blind Spot Detection. These systems contributed significantly to its five-star rating.

Specifications and Market Appeal

The BYD Dolphin sold in Brazil is slightly larger than the popular Hyundai HB20, with dimensions of 4,125 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height. Its 45 kWh LFP battery powers a 95 hp electric motor, delivering 180 Nm of torque. The hatchback accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds and offers a range of up to 291 km on a single charge.

With its groundbreaking safety achievements and practicality, the BYD Dolphin sets a new benchmark for electric vehicles in Latin America.

