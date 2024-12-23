2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched in India

Honda has introduced the 2025 edition of its popular Activa 125 in India, now priced at Rs 94,422 for the DLX variant and Rs 97,146 for the H-Smart variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Key Updates and Features

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 gets a significant upgrade with OBD2B compliance and a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Paired with the Honda RoadSync app, the display supports navigation, call, and message alerts. A USB Type-C charging port adds to its convenience.

Engine and Performance

The scooter is powered by a 123.92cc, single-cylinder engine delivering 8.3 BHP and 10.5 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. The addition of an idle stop system enhances fuel efficiency.

Color Options

The Activa 125 is offered in six stylish colors:

Pearl Igneous Black

Matt Axis Gray Metallic

Pearl Deep Ground Gray

Pearl Siren Blue

Rebel Red Metallic

Pearl Precious White

With its modern tech and trusted performance, the 2025 Activa 125 continues to set benchmarks in the scooter segment.