Hyundai has started preparing its dealers for the launch of the 2021 Elantra and locally manufactured 2021 Tucson in India. These all-new C segment products will likely go on sale in India next year.

Hyundai has sent out a letter to its dealers seeking their commitment to adopting a new premium sales strategy that involves offering premium segment customers a differentiated premium experience. The company says that these customers are well-travelled and tech-savvy, and so, they have high expectations. It wants to increase its focus on premium cars in a big way.

The latest dealer communication states that dealers interested in being a part of Hyundai’s new premium sales strategy will have to meet the criteria/norms related to funds, test drive, display car, manpower, training, etc. for the premium models. The dealers which will get the opportunity of being a part of the new initiative will be selected after a period of performance observation.

The selected dealers will have to make the necessary investment for a space dedicated to premium models. Mahindra has followed the same approach for its XUV500 and Alturas G4. It would require much lesser investment than creating dedicated dealerships for premium models, like Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA outlets. It is possible that only the selected Hyundai dealers which meet the new standards will be allowed to sell premium models like the next-gen Elantra, next-gen Tucson and the next-gen Starex or next-gen Santa Fe.

Hyundai has confirmed that it will manufacture the fourth-gen Tucson (codename: Hyundai NX4) in India. The current, third-gen model, just like the first-gen model, is an import. The second-gen model was never launched here.

