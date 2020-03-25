2021 Hyundai H-1 (2021 Hyundai Starex) spied for the first time

The 2021 Hyundai H-1 (2021 Hyundai Starex/2021 Grand Starex) has been spied for the first time. The previously spotted Kia Carnival-like upcoming Hyundai MPV was actually a different model, and we'll get back to it another story.

Introduced in 2007, the current generation Hyundai H-1 is way too old now. It was given a facelift in 2018. By 2021, it will likely be replaced by an entirely new model, which is probably the model we are seeing in the spy shots here.

The 2021 Hyundai H-1 apparently has a more contemporary silhouette that doesn’t make it look like a typical boxy van. The front section when seen from the sides has a curvy appearance, and this gives it a more appealing style. The drop in the belt line forms yet another curve on the sides and it leads to a bigger greenhouse that should give the driver and passenger a better view outside.

The front fascia of the next-gen Hyundai H-1 looks a bit odd. The noticeably wide radiator grille, which is probably flanked by the split, LED headlamps, may give an overdone impression. There’s no word on the changes in the specifications and features yet.

The current generation Hyundai H-1 is available with features like projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, power sliding rear door on the sides, double swing rear door, 360-degree camera, freestanding 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

The line-up includes wagon, window van, panel van, camper, school bus, ambulance and many other passenger and commercial versions. Depending on the market, buyers can select from various four-cylinder engines, such as 175 PS 2.4-litre MPi petrol, 100 PS 2.5-litre TCi diesel, 136 PS 2.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel and 170 PS/175 PS 2.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel.

[Image Source 1: autopostkorea.com]

[Image Source 2: cafe.naver.com]