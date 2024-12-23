2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India at Rs 91,771

Honda has introduced the 2025 edition of the SP125, now available in two variants: Drum at Rs 91,771 and Disc at Rs 1,00,284 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2025 Honda SP125 boasts refreshed aesthetics with LED headlamps and taillights, tank shrouds, a chrome muffler cover, and striking new graphics. Elevating its tech quotient, the bike now features a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with the Honda RoadSync app for navigation and voice assist, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Powering the Honda SP125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that complies with OBD2B norms. Delivering 10.72 BHP and 10.9 Nm, it pairs seamlessly with a 5-speed gearbox and includes an idling stop system for enhanced efficiency.

Available in five colors—Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic—the SP125 continues to offer a good mix of style, technology, and practicality in its segment.