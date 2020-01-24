Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 India pre-bookings open

KTM India is currently busy rolling out the newly launched 390 Adventure to its dealerships in the country. Meanwhile, select KTM dealerships have started taking pre-bookings for the upcoming Husqvarna 250 cc motorcycles, the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250, ahead of their launch in February 2020. In fact, the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 have already started to reach select dealerships, and they will be available on display very soon.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 were revealed at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa last month (December 2019). The quarter-litre products form the Swedish two-wheeler brand are manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan plant, near Pune. KTM dealerships have updated their stores to accommodate Husqvarna motorcycles.

To give you a quick recap, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke. Thus, the Swedish motorcycles share the 248.8 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor with the Austrian roadster. The quarter-litre mill on the KTM 250 Duke produces 31 hp of max power at 9,000 and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm in the BS-IV guise. The BS-VI compliant motor is likely to have the power and torque output numbers.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are built around a trellis frame that is bolted to the sub-frame. The shock absorption hardware, as on the KTM 250 Duke, features WP-sourced upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Anchoring power comes from single discs on both wheels, while the safety net comprises dual-channel ABS.

In terms of design, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 packs a scrambler-motorcycle inspired rugged styling, upright ergonomics and dual-purpose tyres. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, on the other hand, features a café-racer style design, clip-on handlebars and a forward lean riding position. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels instead of wire-spoke units that are seen on the Husqvarna 401 series. Common features on both models include full LED lighting (headlight, taillight and indicators) and a digital-display.

Apart from the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, KTM dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings for the BS-VI 250 KTM Duke and the BS-VI KTM 390 Duke. IndianAutosBlog.com had reported the prices of the updated motorcycles earlier today. The BS-VI KTM 250 Duke will be priced at INR 2,00,000*, while the BS-VI 390 Duke will be available at INR 2,52,535*.

*Ex-showroom Mumbai