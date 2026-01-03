Bajaj Auto Marks 25 Years of Pulsar with Celebration Offers up to ₹7,000

Bajaj Auto has announced the 25 Years of Pulsar Celebration Offer, marking a major milestone for one of India’s most iconic performance motorcycle brands. Rolled out for a limited period, the anniversary offer brings benefits of up to ₹7,000 across select Pulsar models, making sporty motorcycling more accessible for young riders across key markets.

For a quarter of a century, Pulsar has defined India’s performance biking culture, standing for power, performance and thrill while keeping it within reach of everyday riders. From kickstarting the sports motorcycle segment to shaping the naked streetfighter movement with aggressive styling and sharper dynamics, Pulsar has remained at the heart of India’s two-wheeler evolution.

As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, Bajaj Auto is extending anniversary benefits across popular Pulsar models, with offers tailored to regional preferences and demand. This ensures that riders across the country can be part of the milestone moment, regardless of which Pulsar they choose.

Pulsar’s journey has been driven by innovation, starting with the introduction of DTS-i technology, which made performance more efficient and accessible. That legacy continues today with motorcycles like the Pulsar NS400Z, the most powerful Pulsar ever, embodying 25 years of performance-led development, bold design and rider confidence under the brand’s ‘Definitely Daring’ philosophy.

The 25 Years of Pulsar Celebration Offer is available for a limited time at authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships across India. Benefits vary by model and region, giving prospective buyers a timely opportunity to join the Pulsar story at an even more attractive price point.