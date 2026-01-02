Maruti Suzuki Production Record: 22.55 Lakh Vehicles in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved its highest-ever annual production, rolling out over 22.55 lakh vehicles in calendar year 2025. This marks the second consecutive year the automaker has crossed the 20-lakh production milestone, underlining its dominance in India’s automotive manufacturing landscape.

The record output includes vehicles produced for domestic sales, exports, and OEM supply, highlighting Maruti Suzuki’s balanced approach across multiple markets. Strong demand across segments played a key role in this achievement, with Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga emerging as the top five models by production volume during the year.

This milestone also reflects the growing strength and maturity of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem, supported by scale, localisation, and efficient supply chains. Maruti Suzuki’s ability to consistently align production with evolving customer demand—both in India and overseas—has been central to its sustained growth.

With back-to-back years of record-breaking output, Maruti Suzuki continues to set the benchmark for mass-market vehicle manufacturing in the country, reinforcing its position as India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer.