Next-Gen Suzuki Gixxer Range Under Development

Suzuki appears ready to finally shake things up in the highly competitive 150–250cc sporty commuter segment. After more than five years with minimal updates, the Gixxer 150 and Gixxer 250 are set for a full generational overhaul, with an all-new platform currently under development.

The Gixxer 150 and 250 series remain Suzuki Motorcycle India’s core locally manufactured products, apart from the V-Strom SX, making them critical to the brand’s presence in this space. However, with rivals from TVS, Bajaj and Yamaha constantly raising the bar, the ageing Gixxer lineup has started to feel outpaced—something Suzuki now seems keen to address.

According to a report, Suzuki is working on next-generation Gixxer models for both displacement classes, internally codenamed XF181 and XF191 for the 150cc range, and XF1C1 and XF1D1 for the 250cc models. All four motorcycles are expected to debut together towards the end of 2026, with some variants possibly spilling over into early 2027.

The update is expected to go well beyond cosmetic tweaks. Suzuki is likely to heavily rework the bikes’ mechanical underpinnings, if not move to entirely new platforms. With colour LCDs, TFT displays and upside-down front forks becoming increasingly common in this segment, the next-gen Gixxers are also expected to receive a significant feature boost.

Visually, a sharper and more modern design is on the cards. The fully-faired Gixxer SF models could draw inspiration from Suzuki’s larger GSX-R superbikes, mirroring the trickle-down styling approach seen across the industry.

While official details remain scarce, one thing is clear: Suzuki is preparing a long-overdue reset for the Gixxer brand to reclaim lost ground in India’s fiercely contested sporty commuter class.

