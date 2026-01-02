Ducati Panigale V4 R With Over 330 KMPH Top Speed Launched in India

Ducati has officially launched the new Panigale V4 R in India, bringing its most track-focused superbike to Indian shores. Priced at ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Panigale V4 R is available exclusively in Ducati Red, with bookings now open across all Ducati dealerships nationwide.

At its core is the 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine, a unit developed with one goal—winning races. Revving all the way to 16,500 rpm, the engine produces 218 hp at 15,500 rpm, thanks to MotoGP-derived components such as lighter pistons and a higher-inertia crankshaft. On the track, fitting the racing exhaust unlocks 235 hp, which rises to an astonishing 239 hp when paired with Ducati Corse Performance Oil. With the race setup, the V4 R can exceed 330 km/h, a figure once reserved for pure MotoGP machinery.

Aerodynamics and chassis development take a major leap forward. The Panigale V4 R introduces MotoGP-inspired Corner Sidepods that create a ground-effect at high lean angles, boosting tyre grip through fast corners. Larger wings now deliver 25% more downforce, significantly improving high-speed stability. The bike is built around Ducati’s Front Frame chassis and a Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm, optimised for modern slick tyres and sharper corner exits.

The race-focused approach continues with a Ducati Racing Gearbox, placing neutral below first gear, and an advanced electronics suite featuring Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race Brake Control. All systems are displayed on a new 6.9-inch TFT screen with a dedicated Grip Meter, underlining the Panigale V4 R’s uncompromising track DNA.