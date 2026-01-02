2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S Goes E20-Compliant, Gets Subtle Updates and a Price Hike

Kawasaki has brought its middleweight cruiser in line with India’s evolving fuel norms by updating the Vulcan S for 2026 with E20 compliance. Priced at Rs. 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Vulcan S now costs Rs. 54,000 more than the outgoing model.

The biggest change lies under the tank. The familiar 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine has been reworked to meet E20 standards, but this comes with a slight trade-off in performance. The motor now produces 60.1bhp and 61Nm, marking a marginal drop of 1.4Nm compared to the earlier version. That said, the Vulcan S continues to offer its signature relaxed power delivery, well-suited to laid-back cruising.

Visually, Kawasaki has also refreshed the colour palette. The earlier Pearl Matte Sage Green shade has been discontinued, making way for a more understated Metallic Flat Spark Black finish. The new colour gives the Vulcan S a stealthier, more mature road presence compared to the brighter green it replaces.

Mechanically, everything else remains familiar. The cruiser continues with the same telescopic front fork and rear monoshock setup, while braking duties are handled by a 300mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. With these updates, the Vulcan S stays true to its original formula, now aligned with future-ready fuel standards.

