Best And Worst Times To Ship A Car

Most people assume car shipping costs stay relatively stable throughout the year. They don't. The reality is that timing your vehicle transport can mean the difference between smooth, affordable delivery and inflated prices, extended delays, or weather-related damage. Seasonal demand, weather patterns, and major relocation cycles all play significant roles in determining not only what you'll pay, but how safely and quickly your car will arrive.

Joe Webster, Marketing Director at A1 Auto Transport, a vehicle shipping and logistics provider with over 30 years of experience, explains why understanding these seasonal dynamics matters for anyone planning to move a car.

“Customers are often unaware that the car shipping industry operates on predictable seasonal cycles,” Webster says. “Weather conditions affect route availability, demand spikes strain carrier networks, and certain times of year see concentrated moves from students and military families. If you have flexibility in your timing, you can save money and avoid unnecessary headaches.”

Below, Webster breaks down the best and worst times to ship a vehicle, and what drivers should know before booking transport.

The Best Times of Year to Ship a Car

For drivers looking to balance cost, speed, and safety, late spring (April to early June) and early autumn (September to October) represent the sweet spot for vehicle shipping.

“These shoulder seasons offer what we call the ‘Goldilocks zone’ of car transport,” Webster explains. “The weather is generally cooperative, carrier availability is high, and you're not competing with the massive demand spikes we see in summer and around the holidays.”

During these periods, temperatures are moderate across most of the country. Snow and ice have cleared from northern routes, but the extreme heat that can stress both vehicles and carriers hasn't yet arrived. This means fewer weather-related delays and less risk of temperature-related damage to sensitive vehicle components.

Route availability also improves significantly. Carriers can access a fuller range of transport corridors without seasonal road closures or hazardous conditions forcing detours. This flexibility translates to faster pickup times and more direct routes to your destination.

Perhaps most importantly for budget-conscious consumers, carrier supply during shoulder seasons typically outpaces demand. More available carriers mean competitive pricing. Customers can often negotiate better rates or secure preferred services like enclosed transport at costs that would be prohibitive during peak periods.

“We consistently see customers save 15 to 25 percent by shipping during these windows compared to peak summer months,” Webster notes. “For a cross-country transport, that can mean several hundred dollars in savings.”

The Worst Times to Move a Car

While shoulder seasons offer advantages, certain times of year present significant challenges for vehicle transport, both financially and logistically.

Winter months, particularly December through February, create the most hazardous shipping conditions. Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures affect major transport routes across the northern United States. Mountain passes close, forcing carriers onto longer alternative routes. Icy conditions slow transport times and increase the risk of accidents or vehicle damage.

“Winter shipping isn't impossible, but it requires extra planning and often comes with premium pricing,” Webster says. “Carriers charge more to compensate for the additional risk and slower speeds. Open carriers may refuse certain routes entirely, pushing customers toward more expensive enclosed transport.”

On the opposite end of the calendar, summer presents a different set of problems. June through August marks peak moving season in the United States. Families relocate between school years, military personnel receive permanent change of station orders, and snowbirds return north, all of which creates intense demand for car shipping services.

This demand surge strains carrier networks. Available transport spots fill quickly, often requiring customers to book weeks in advance. Prices inflate accordingly, sometimes jumping up to 50 percent above shoulder season rates.

College students add another layer of complexity. Late May and late August see concentrated spikes as students move vehicles to and from campus. Popular college corridors (think routes between major cities and university towns) become especially congested and expensive during these windows.

Holiday periods compound these challenges. The weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas see reduced carrier availability as drivers take time off, while customer demand remains steady or increases from people relocating for the holidays. This supply-demand imbalance drives up both prices and wait times.

“If you absolutely must ship during peak periods, book as far in advance as possible, ideally four to six weeks out,” Webster advises. “Be flexible on your pickup and delivery dates if you can, and consider whether you can shift your timeline by even a week or two to avoid the absolute peak dates. Those small adjustments can make a substantial difference in both cost and convenience.”

Weather monitoring becomes especially important for unavoidable winter shipments. Webster recommends discussing route options with your shipping company and understanding their protocols for weather delays. Some carriers offer guaranteed delivery windows, though these typically come at premium prices.

For summer shipments, Webster suggests exploring terminal-to-terminal options rather than door-to-door service. “You might save money by dropping off and picking up your vehicle at carrier terminals rather than paying for residential delivery during peak demand periods,” he explains.