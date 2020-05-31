Honda City Hatchback spied for the first time - Report

The Honda City Hatchback, the hatchback version of the 2020 Honda City (fifth-gen Honda City), has been spied for the first time. The all-new hatchback is being developed and tested in Thailand.

The Honda City Hatchback seen in the spy shots here is heavily camouflaged. However, we already know how it will look like, thanks to leaked patent images. The Honda City Hatchback will likely be launched as a replacement for the Honda Jazz in select markets. However, it looks quite big for a typical B-segment hatchback. It will be available in only a 5-door version.

The Honda City Hatchback features the same front end as the Honda City sedan. Its profile is the same until the B-pillar, after which things start looking different. Still, the greenhouse and the rear door look nearly identical. Putting the obvious visual differences because of the change in body style aside, the biggest differentiator of the hatchback version are the sleeker tail lamps and sportier rear bumper. Given such a high level of similarity on the outside, it is safe to assume that the interior will likely be nearly identical.

Honda may offer the City Hatchback with the same 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo petrol engine as the City sedan. This turbocharged four-cylinder mill produces 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of maximum torque at 2,000-4,500 rpm. CVT could be standard in the new hatchback. Some markets may get a 1.5-litre iVTEC N/A four-cylinder petrol engine with around 115 PS of maximum power and approximately 145 Nm of maximum torque.

The Honda City Hatchback won’t be launched in India. Our market will continue with the previous generation Honda Jazz. The old hatchback will soon receive another facelift.

