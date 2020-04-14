2020 Honda City Hatchback - IAB Rendering

The Honda City Hatchback is coming back to the market after being absent for over two decades. IndianAutosBlog.com's digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created renderings to show how the upcoming hatchback will look like.

The Honda City name was originally used for a hatchback only. It was only after the hatchback’s discontinuation that it was used for the sedan that is in its fifth generation now.

The 2020 Honda City Hatchback will be basically a 5-door version of the 2020 Honda City sedan. While the sedan competes with the Hyundai Accent (Hyundai Verna) and the likes, the hatchback will go against the Hyundai Accent Hatchback and the likes. Unlike the all-new Honda Jazz, the all-new Honda City hatchback will likely be targeted at emerging markets.

The 2020 Honda City Hatchback will look the same as the sedan it’s being derived from until the B-pillar. Besides the different silhouette, the result of the different body style, the 5-door car will have sportier tail lamps and rear bumpers. The interior should have an even greater level of similarity.

Honda will likely offer the 2020 City Hatchback with the 2020 City sedan’s 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo and 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engines. Expect the turbocharged engine to be linked to a CVT as standard and the naturally aspirated engine to be available with a 5-speed MT and a CVT. A diesel engine option is out of the question.

Honda is highly unlikely to launch the 2020 City Hatchback in India. The company will probably sell it in ASEAN markets, and maybe even Latin American markets. In our market, the Japanese automaker will give the previous generation Jazz another facelift and extend its life. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.