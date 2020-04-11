Exclusive: New Honda City Hatchback patent images leaked

While India patiently waits for the 2020 Honda City sedan’s launch, international markets are awaiting the debut of the Honda City Hatchback. IndianAutosBlog.com has got its hands on more patent images of the upcoming premium hatchback.

The Honda City Hatchback and the all-new Honda City sedan share the same relationship as the Hyundai Accent Hatchback (Hyundai Accent HB) and the Hyundai Accent (Hyundai Verna). It is safe to assume that this model won’t be as sophisticated as the 2020 Honda Jazz. We don’t expect the former to come with 10 airbags including front centre airbag, electric parking brake, 7-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster, 9-inch HD LCD touchscreen infotainment system and other such advanced features that are available in the latter.

The Honda City Hatchback will likely be targeted at customers looking for more practicality over the all-new Honda City sedan, those concerned about tighter parking space and/or requiring more luggage space. For reference, the 4-door version measures 4,553 mm in length, 1,748 in width and 1,467 mm in height. It has a 2,589 mm wheelbase. Its luggage space measurement hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Save for the tweaked tail lamp design and the reworked rear bumper, and the obvious change in the proportions because of the different body style, the Honda City Hatchback looks very similar to the latest Honda City sedan. The interior should have even fewer visual differences.

The Honda City Hatchback may come with a 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a CVT and a 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT or a CVT.

Honda may offer the City Hatchback in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil and more such emerging markets. However, India is unlikely to receive this model. The previous generation Jazz will continue being on duty here for the foreseeable future.

