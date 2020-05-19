2020 Honda Jazz facelift won’t be available with a diesel engine - Report

The 2020 Honda Jazz facelift will go on sale in India soon. Unlike the old model, it won’t be available with a diesel engine.

The latest development has been confirmed by Rajesh Goel, Senior VP (Marketing & Sales), Honda (India). Explaining why the company is discontinuing the Honda Jazz diesel in India, Goel said: “During 2019-20, HCIL’s overall sales contribution was almost 80 percent from petrol and 20 percent from diesel, but this trend differed in each of the product segments.”

The MY2020 update will be the second facelift for the Mk3 Honda Jazz in India. Internationally, the same design was introduced with the first (and the only) facelift in mid-2017. Many of these markets have already moved to the fourth-gen Honda Jazz, which has been ruled out for India.

The 2020 Honda Jazz facelift will feature a more dynamic front bumper, revised upper grille, LED headlamps and a more upright Honda logo at the front. The alloy wheels will be the same 15-inch ones of the old car.

Under the hood, the 2020 Honda Jazz will have a revised, BS6 1.2-litre i-VTEC SOHC naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The BS4 version produces 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 18.2 km/l (with 5-speed MT)/19.0 km/l (with CVT). The maximum power and maximum torque of the BS6 version should be the same. The fuel economy rating could be different.

Honda will launch the new Jazz in India after the next-gen City and the new WR-V. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: autocarindia.com]