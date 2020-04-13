Top-end 2020 Honda City features revealed via leaked brochure

The 2020 Honda City launch date isn’t out yet. However, in a new development, the brochure of the upcoming sedan has leaked, revealing all its main features.

Honda will offer the 2020 City in only three heavily equipped trims, namely V, VX and ZX. The 2020 City ZX will be equipped with all the main features that have been mentioned in the list below.

2020 Honda City ZX Features

Full LED headlamps with 9 LED array inline shell, L-shaped LED turn signal and integrated LED DRL (1st in segment)

LaneWatch Camera (1st in segment)

Z-shaped LED rear combination lamps with LED edgelight and LED side marker lamps (1st in segment)

One-touch electric sunroof

7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID meter with G-meter (1st in segment)

Leather seats, centre armrests and door trims with soft pad, headrests and 3-point emergency locking retractor

Rear AC vents

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Alexa remote capability (1st in segment)

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (1st in segment)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Six airbags

The 2020 Honda City will be 4,569 mm long, 1,748 mm wide and 1,489 mm tall. It has a 2,600 mm wheelbase. It will be available with 1.5-litre i-VTEC N/A petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged diesel engine options. Unlike in the previous generation model, a CVT option will be available even with the diesel engine. As standard, the 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine will come linked to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission respectively. The petrol engine will produce a maximum power of 89 kW (121 PS) at 6,600 rpm.

The prices of the 2020 Honda City will likely start at over INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the all-new B-segment premium sedan should take place next month.

[Image Source: autocarindia.com]