Honda CB-F concept litre-class retro bike revealed

Honda has revealed the new CB-F concept at the Honda Virtual Motorcycle show on its website. The 1.0-litre concept reminds us of the iconic Honda CB900F (Honda CB750F in Japan).

The Honda CB-F concept features a mix of retro and modern elements. Its fuel tank and body panels have an old-school appeal to them. The bike also has a round headlight to complete the vintage look. Honda has used a single-piece seat and a single-piece handlebar in the CB-F concept. The new concept bike is 2,120 mm long, 790 mm wide and 1,070 mm tall.

Underneath that retro styling, things are pretty new. The Honda CB-F concept has a 998 cc water-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder engine with a DOHC setup. Honda says that this engine has smooth power and torque delivery and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, but it hasn’t revealed the figures. The 1.0-litre engine appears to be of the same configuration as that of the Honda CB1000R’s engine, which produces 145 PS of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

The suspension setup of the CB-F concept consists of USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by dual disc brakes up-front and a single disc at the back. The concept also uses a lightweight, high-tensile steel mono backbone and a single-sided swingarm.

The Honda CB-F concept is the newest member in the company’s CB series of motorcycles. Honda hasn't disclosed if it will release a production version.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR250RR with more power & keyless ignition to debut in July

In other news, the Honda CBR250RR has received a new Grand Prix Red (Stripe) / Pearl Glare White colour option in Japan. It is similar to the already available old Pearl Glare White colour option but has some new red colour highlights along with new decals on top of the base white colour.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.