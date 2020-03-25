Honda CBR250RR gets a new colour scheme in Japan

The Honda CBR250RR has received a new colour scheme in Japan. It was going to be showcased in this colour scheme at the 47th Tokyo Motorcycle Show, which has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda has opted a digital way of creating its own exhibition. It says that it will host a ‘Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show’ on its official website on 27 March 2020 where it will showcase various products and concepts including the Honda CBR250RR in a new colour scheme.

The new Grand Prix Red (Stripe) / Pearl Glare White colour option of the Honda CBR250RR is similar to the already available old Pearl Glare White. As the name suggests, Honda has added some new red colour highlights along with new decals on top of the base white colour.

Starting from the front end of the motorcycle, the front cowl has been given new red highlights. The side fairing of the motorcycle now features ‘CBR’ written on it just below the front side turn signal. Moreover, the ‘RR’ graphic from the front end of the side fairing has been relocated. It now sits slightly below and is grey in colour, not black. The bottom red portion of the side fairing in the old colour option has been removed. Now, it is just pure white. However, the portion of the fairing near the crankcase gets new red colour highlights.

The colour and graphics on the fuel tank remain unchanged. However, the tail section of the motorcycle that previously had a half red colour ‘R’ highlight, now features pure white colour along with red colour highlights similar to what we see at the bottom of the side fairing.

The two most prominent changes in the new colour scheme of the CBR250RR include the red colour exposed frame and golden colour alloy wheels. Both of these components are black in the old colour option.

The price of the Honda CBR250RR in its old Pearl Glare White colour option is JPY 821,700 (INR 5.64 lakh). The price of the 250 cc bike in the new Grand Prix Red (Stripe) / Pearl Glare White colour option will likely be announced at the ‘Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show’.

The Honda CBR250RR uses a 249 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 38 PS of maximum power at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

