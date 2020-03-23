2020 Honda CBR250RR with more power & keyless ignition to debut in July - Report

The 2020 Honda CBR2500RR will debut in July 2020, as per a new report from Japan's Young Machine. The new quarter-litre motorcycle will be slightly more powerful and include new features.

The current version of the Honda CBR250RR uses a 249 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 38 PS of maximum power at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

For the 2020 model of the CBR250RR, Honda would use a newly designed piston to extract the most out of the 249 cc engine. As per the reports, this change would increase the total power output of the engine from 38 PS to 41 PS.

With 41 PS of power on tap, the 2020 Honda CBR250RR would give some tough competition to the upcoming and highly anticipated Kawasaki ZX-25R. The 250 cc Kawasaki has been all over the news because of its brilliant in-line 4-cylinder high-revving engine which is expected to produce more than 45 PS of maximum power. The Kawasaki ZX-25R will be launched in Indonesia next month.

Apart from gaining 3 PS of power, the Honda CBR250RR is also expected to get a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter (optional). The new quarter-litre Honda will also feature a smart key system which allows keyless ignition. Owners will also be able to lock and unlock the bike’s handlebar by pressing the ‘Lock Button’ on the key fob. We have seen a similar feature on premium motorcycles like the Ducati Multistrada range and the BMW GS series. There are also some rumours about the a revised instrument cluster that would feature Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Honda CBR250RR will be available in at least three colour options - Pearl Glare White, Matte Black and Grand Prix Red. The expected price of the first two colour options is JPY 847,000 (INR 5.84 lakh) whereas the third one will likely be slightly more expensive and cost JPY 888,000 (INR 6.12 lakh).

Also Read: Honda to develop middleweight bike in India and manufacture it with 100% localisation

With the Honda CBR250R to be discontinued in India this month, the thought of the 2020 CBR250RR coming to our country did cross our minds. However, considering the bike's high price tag, it will be a very expensive affair for our market. For India, Honda might be having a newly-developed, low-cost bike in the pipeline. The Japanese two-wheeler giant is planning to bring multiple 500 cc motorcycles in the country within a year.

[Source: Young Machine]