Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept Looks Like a Worthy Successor

Hero Karizma is a well-known name in the Indian motorcycle market. Back in the day, it was a premium and performance bike that was desired by many enthusiasts. However, the new ZMR variant wasn’t a showstopper primarily because of its design. And things became even worse with ZMR’s last update before the Karizma brand was discontinued a few years ago.

Now, if Hero Karizma ZMR had to make a comeback, it has to have the right elements needed to survive in today’s highly competitive market. So, perhaps, keeping this in mind, an automotive artist, that goes by the name “Abin Designs” on Instagram, has created a Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept rendering that looks like a worthy successor to the popular motorcycle.

Going by the looks of the Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept in this rendering, it appears that it is a high-displacement model that would fall in the 600-700cc category. A close observation of the header pipes near the under-seat muffler reveals that the motorcycle would have a multi-cylinder engine, likely to be a parallel-twin.

We find the design of the Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept’s fuel tank in the rendering to be similar to that of the discontinued Karizma ZMR. The motorcycle also features low-set clip-on handlebars for a sportier riding stance. We also expect it to have a fully digital instrument cluster. The design of the fairing consists of curves as well as sharp lines that give the machine a captivating appearance. We also like the raised and sleek tail section that ends with a sporty-looking tail tidy.

In terms of equipment, the Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept in the rendering has USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock for handling the suspension duties. For the brakes, there is a single petal disc at the back and a single petal rotor at the front. It’s not visible in the picture but we think there could be a twin-disc setup for the front brakes.

So, does this Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept rendering look like a worthy successor to the discontinued Karizma ZMR to you? Let us know in the comments below.

