Hero MotoCorp Collabs With Indian Deaf Cricket Association

Hero MotoCorp has announced a partnership with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA). Affirming its long-term support to the specially-abled team for a social cause as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Khelo Hero’ under the umbrella platform ‘Hero We Care’, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDCA here today in the presence of the players and senior officials.

As part of the partnership, Hero MotoCorp will provide the necessary training equipment to the IDCA team for the upcoming Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 Champions Trophy 2022, to be held in Sharjah, UAE between October 1-9 and the National Championships to be held later this year. Hero MotoCorp is also supporting a training camp that has been organised between September 16-29 to prepare the team for the global tournament.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended – among others - by the team captain Virender Singh, Vice-Captain Manjeet Kumar, two key players Sai Akash and R Yashwant Naidu, Ajay Kumar – Secretary of IDCA and Reena Jain Malhotra – Patron of IDCA.

The specially-abled team India is set to put its best foot forward against the competing countries in the upcoming DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 in UAE. IDCA has also rolled out the #DareToDream campaign to promote differently-abled cricket and to drive other developmental aspects around the lives of the differently-abled youth in the country. They have also partnered with INOX cinemas, Vistara, IndiGo and JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity for the upcoming event.