This Hero Passion Pro 400 Render Can Put TVS Apache RR 310 to Shame

An automotive artist has created a Hero Passion Pro 400 render. The digital portrait of the concept motorcycle is indeed captivating, so much so that it can put the highly popular, fully-faired TVS Apache RR 310 to shame.

We can see in the pictures here that the Hero Passion Pro 400 render features an eye-catching, dual-LED headlamp setup that imparts an aggressive look to the motorcycle. It also seems that the headlamps are fitted with integrated LED DRLs. The side fairing hasn’t been kept too busy, however, it does bear a few stickers and graphics. We also think that the yellow, black, and grey colour combination brings out the best of this concept. In fact, this colour is also available with the original Hero Passion Pro and it’s called the Moon Yellow.

The side profile of the Hero Passion Pro 400 render demands attention, too. The headlights are placed low giving the motorcycle a sportier side look. The sculpted fuel tank and the clip-on handlebars add to the cause. We also like the side-mounted, compact exhaust which, going by the available pictures, can be replaced by a high-end, performance-oriented unit. The tail section also appears to have been raised for a sportier stance and the rear seat cowl is neatly done.

In terms of equipment, we see a pair of USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock. The braking department consists of a single rotor at both ends. ABS is included in the package. The concept has a set of different-styled alloy wheels that gel with the overall look of the motorcycle. As for the engine, we think this rendering could be using a high-revving 400cc powerplant with DOHC and 4 valves.

What do you think of this Hero Passion Pro 400 render? Does it look better than the TVS Apache RR 310? Drop a comment below to share your opinion.

