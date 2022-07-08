Hero Dirt Biking Challenge - Talent Hunt Program for Off-Road Bikers

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new program in India. It's called the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC). It is the first-of-its-kind pan-India talent-hunt program by an OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

The Hero Dirt Biking Challenge is aimed at providing a much-awaited platform for budding riders, enthusiasts and amateurs who want to pursue their passion in off-road racing and make a name for themselves in the field.

Making it truly pan-national by spanning across the nook and corner of the country, the HDBC will reach as many as 45 cities to find India’s top amateur off-road riders. The winner and two runners-up will receive the popular Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and sponsorships contracts from Hero MotoCorp worth Rs. 20 lakh.

Further spreading its popularity among the youth, the HDBC will be telecast over MTV and streamed over Voot in the month of November 2022.

To register and for more details on Hero Dirt Biking Challenge, interested participants may log on to www.hdbc.in. After the screening of the online submissions, the first rounds will be held over multiple weekends in 45 cities and the shortlisted participants from this round will move to the regional rounds that will be held across 18 cities. The top-100 selected riders will go to a five-day regional boot camp, where they will get another golden opportunity – this time to be trained by none other than the ace Indian rider CS Santosh.

The boot camp will conclude with a race and the top 20 participants will then move for the finals to be held at the world-class Center of Innovation of Technology (CIT), Hero MotoCorp’s state-of-the-art R&D center in Jaipur. At CIT, the top riders will be trained and mentored by the Hero MotoSports Team Rally over five days before the final race to choose the eventual winner for the coveted prize.