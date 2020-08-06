BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 & Apache RTR 160 4V prices revised

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V are among the most capable motorcycles in the 160cc segment. The former was launched in January and has received a price hike in June whereas the latter was introduced in November last year and has got two price hikes so far. Now, TVS has increased the prices of both bikes once again.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 has now become INR 1,050 more expensive and is available at a starting price of INR 98,050*. On the other hand, the superior BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has also become costlier by the same amount and carry a starting price of INR 1,04,000*.

Model Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum INR 97,000 INR 98,050 INR 1,050 Disc INR 1,00,000 INR 1,01,050 INR 1,050 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Drum INR 1,02,950 INR 1,04,000 INR 1,050 Disc INR 1,06,000 INR 1,07,050 INR 1,050

Apart from revising the prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 and BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V, the Hosur-based company has implemented no other changes in both the motorcycles.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 Specs

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 uses a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine that is capable to produce 11.42 kW or 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. Thanks to the Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology, the bike has a great throttle response and performance. The Apache RTR 160 is well-known for its acceleration courtesy of the short-stroke engine which is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Key Features

LED DRLs

LED taillamp

Semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 and top speed recorder

Attractive graphics

Sporty engine cowl

Segment-first glide through technology

Single-channel Super-Moto ABS

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specs

The 159.7cc ace-derived O3C single-cylinder oil-cooled engine of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V comes with 4 valves and race-tuned fuel injection. Together they enhance the bike’s performance as well as fuel economy. The powerplant is tuned to churn out 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Features

All-new unique LED headlamp

LED position lamps

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Aggressive fuel tank design

Stylish engine cowl

Single-piece seat

Split pillion grab rails

Petal disc brakes

Single-channel ABS