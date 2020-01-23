BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 launched at INR 93,500

The BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RTR 160 has been launched in India. This 2-valve engine motorcycle is positioned below the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and priced at INR 93,500 for the rear drum brake variant and INR 96,500 for the rear disc brake variant (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 160’s 159.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine now comes with fuel injection to supply fuel and air mixture in the intake valve instead of a carburettor. TVS says that it has developed two types of fuel injection systems, an EcoThrust fuel injection focused towards fuel economy and a Race Tuned fuel injection tuned for performance.

Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, this engine produces 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. In comparison, the old bike's BS-IV engine develops 15.11 PS and 13.03 Nm of torque. This makes it one of the few motorcycles in its class to gain in performance during BS-VI transformation. However, the output peaks up at higher engine speed in the BS-VI model in comparison to the BS-IV model. The BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 also features GTT (Glide Through Traffic), just like the BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V. GTT allows riders to ride without constantly using the clutch and accelerator when in bumper to bumper traffic.

The BS-VI upgrade has brought new graphics as well. The headlamp continues to be a halogen bulb based system, but we would have loved to see an LED unit. Colour options are the same (Pearl White, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Gloss Black, Gloss Red, and T Grey).

Bookings for the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 have commenced nationwide. Deliveries should also begin shortly.

Next, TVS will also be launching a new electric scooter on 25 January 2020, possibly based on the Creon concept from Auto Expo 2018.